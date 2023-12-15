Maine teen accused of trying to have someone killed to be released

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A South Portland teenager accused of trying to convince someone to murder a member of the South Portland High School community is being released from Long Creek Youth Development Center Thursday afternoon.

A judge made that decision early Thursday afternoon, saying Tristan Hamilton should be released at 3 p.m.

Tristan Hamilton was arrested in April for making threats that included the South Portland High School as a potential target.

He is charged with terrorizing, criminal solicitation and arson.

Thursday, prosecutors asked that Hamilton remain at Long Creek until further notice, saying he was a risk to cause harm to others. Prosecutors said Hamilton made “alarming” remarks last week to staff at Long Creek and that there was another incident this week at the facility involving Hamilton.

The judge did say Hamilton violated the conditions of his previous release by using electronic devices and social media channels to communicate.

Hamilton was arrested again at the end of November, accused of violating the conditions of his release.

In October, a judge again denied a request to detain Hamilton, saying there was no reason to believe the public was at risk.

The judge in October did add some additional restrictions to Hamilton’s conditions of release, including no contact with the alleged victim and prohibiting Hamilton from the grounds of South Portland High School and any school events organized for the public.

In approving his release from Long Creek on Thursday, the judge did impose house arrest with strong restrictions. The judge ordered Hamilton to be under adult supervision at all times and said he can only leave his home for very specific reasons, and only with proper advance notice.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18 to discuss the next steps related to the trial on the April charges.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.