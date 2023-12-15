Maine authors come together to help Lewiston shooting victims

50 authors from Maine will be at the Lewiston Public Library Saturday
Maine Authors for Lewiston came together after author and member of the Maine Writers and...
Maine Authors for Lewiston came together after author and member of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, David Florig, reached out to writers around the state to see if they were interested in giving back to the Lewiston community.(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Around 50 authors from Maine will be at the Lewiston Public Library Saturday morning using their books to help the victims of the mass shooting in October.

Maine Authors for Lewiston came together after author and member of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, David Florig, reached out to writers around the state to see if they were interested in giving back to the Lewiston community.

More than 70 said yes.

One of those authors is Ed Rice.

He has joined the other authors who have been holding book selling and signing events at libraries throughout the region with proceeds from sales of their books going to three fundraisers.

Rice is also a retired teacher and journalist who got his start at the Lewiston Daily Sun and says being a part of this group is ‘deeply personal’ for him.

”Having David come forward with an idea of something we could do, instead of sitting on the sidelines and doing what we do, especially when you reach my age and you’re an old guy and you’re talking about what you used to be doing, and to be given this opportunity to actually try to make a little bit of a difference and put some money into these three funds that are there is, is gratifying,” said Rice.

The event at the Lewiston Public Library is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The group is donating to these funds:

Maine Community Foundation Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund

City of Lewiston Support Fund

CMMC Compassionate Care Fund

