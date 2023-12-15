Lawmakers work to make preschool available everywhere in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Efforts to expand public preschool in Maine are moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Commission to Study the Expansion of Public Preschool and Early Care and Education unanimously approved its draft report and final recommendations.

The commission was formed through LD 1799, “An Act to Expand Maine’s High-quality Early Learning and Care for Children by Increasing Public Preschool Opportunities in Communities.”

“Access to quality early education puts a young person on a path to success later in life. That means investing in early education and quality preschool is investing in Maine’s future prosperity,” said Sen. Eloise Vitelli, a Democrat from Arrowsic who sponsored the bill. “As a former headstart teacher, the work of this committee is very important to me. I’m proud of all the work we’ve been able to do, and I look forward to the progress that comes next.”

The goal of the commission is to find a way to provide universal access to preschool and early learning across the state. According to the bill, the timeline for that goal as: 60% by the 2024- 2025 school year; 80% by the 2025-2026 school year; and 100% by the 2026-2027 school year.

The commission’s report includes the following recommendations:

Provide incentives and increase funding – both for ongoing costs and start-up costs – for public preschool programs

Increase flexibility in early childhood education credentialing

Facilitate coordination and outreach to increase public preschool partnerships

Examine and address complications contributing to child care staffing shortages

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.