Lawmakers work to make preschool available everywhere in Maine

On Wednesday, the Commission to Study the Expansion of Public Preschool and Early Care and...
On Wednesday, the Commission to Study the Expansion of Public Preschool and Early Care and Education unanimously approved its draft report and final recommendations.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Efforts to expand public preschool in Maine are moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Commission to Study the Expansion of Public Preschool and Early Care and Education unanimously approved its draft report and final recommendations.

The commission was formed through LD 1799, “An Act to Expand Maine’s High-quality Early Learning and Care for Children by Increasing Public Preschool Opportunities in Communities.”

“Access to quality early education puts a young person on a path to success later in life. That means investing in early education and quality preschool is investing in Maine’s future prosperity,” said Sen. Eloise Vitelli, a Democrat from Arrowsic who sponsored the bill. “As a former headstart teacher, the work of this committee is very important to me. I’m proud of all the work we’ve been able to do, and I look forward to the progress that comes next.”

The goal of the commission is to find a way to provide universal access to preschool and early learning across the state. According to the bill, the timeline for that goal as: 60% by the 2024- 2025 school year; 80% by the 2025-2026 school year; and 100% by the 2026-2027 school year.

The commission’s report includes the following recommendations:

  • Provide incentives and increase funding – both for ongoing costs and start-up costs – for public preschool programs
  • Increase flexibility in early childhood education credentialing
  • Facilitate coordination and outreach to increase public preschool partnerships
  • Examine and address complications contributing to child care staffing shortages

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

According to court records, authorities first identified Kymberly Sylvester through her...
FBI: Maine nurse arrested after multiple images show her inside Capitol on Jan. 6
Just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to a house at 333 Limerick St., where they found the...
Two pets are missing after a house fire in Rockland
Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed the proclamation announcing...
Special election set to fill House District 122 seat
police lights
Pedestrian struck by a car in Brewer
Canaan resident’s 19th year tradition shines bright with over 190 Christmas displays
Canaan resident’s 19th year tradition shines bright with over 190 Christmas displays