Governor appoints first woman in state’s history to lead Maine National Guard

Brigadier General Diane Dunn, U.S. Army, Retired
Brigadier General Diane Dunn, U.S. Army, Retired(Governor Mills Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced that Major General Douglas Furnham will retire after nearly 40 years.

Farnham served as Maine’s adjunct general and Commissioner of the Department of defense Veterans and Emergency Management.

Prior to the Adjunct General role, Farnham served as Commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing in the Maine National Guard.

Mills also announced that retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Diane Dunn will succeed Farnham as Adjunct General & Commissioner.

That would make Dunn the first woman in history to lead the Maine National Guard and hold the post of Commissioner.

