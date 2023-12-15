FBI: Maine nurse arrested after multiple images show her inside Capitol on Jan. 6

By WMTW
Published: Dec. 15, 2023
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has arrested a registered nurse from Auburn, Maine for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

According to court records, authorities first identified Kymberly Sylvester through her cellphone, which was in service in the interior of the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

In Dec. of 2021, FBI agents say they interviewed Sylvester. She allegedly told authorities to be inside the Capitol Building through a door that was already open. Court documents say she admitted walking through various rooms and saw others pushing and shoving on a door.

Sylvester alleged that was when she realized she shouldn’t be in the building and told a Capitol Police Officer she wanted to get out.

According to court documents, she said that the officer helped her out of the building. She noted to authorities that “she was not involved in any rioting, theft or destruction of any kind.”

Court documents note footage on Jan. 6 captured Sylvester entering the building through the Senate Wing door as an emergency alarm was going off and rioters were climbing through broken windows.

From 2:22 p.m. to 3:21 p.m., Sylvester was captured in various rooms throughout the building.

