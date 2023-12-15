Families First Community Center offers community tree, online holiday auction

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An organization designed to help lift local families out of homelessness is bringing holiday cheer to those in need.

Families First Community Center in Ellsworth focuses on providing resources and housing for people with children throughout Hancock County.

For the holiday season, they have created a community giving tree as well as an online auction to raise funds.

“To be able to see all the people that we have in the community that come together when people need it, and that’s just a really nice thing to see,” says Executive Director Shaina Fraser.

People can visit the center on North Street to donate gifts to the tree and take what they need.

Gift cards, local art, jewelry and more are being auctioned online.

Meghan Schweighauser is one resident at the center, who has been living in one of the seven apartments for 2 years with her young son.

She says despite the hardships she still faces to fully overcome homelessness and become self-sufficient; Families First’s help has been immeasurable: “I really appreciate it. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be here, but I appreciate everything that this program has provided because I don’t know where I’d be without it.”

The auction runs until Monday night. To access the auction and more information on Families First Community Center, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.