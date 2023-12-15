Ellsworth PD collect gifts at Stuff a Cruiser event

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police Officers helped make sure kids across Hancock County have a happy holiday Thursday

Outside Walmart they held their Stuff the Cruisers event from 2-8.

Shoppers donated gifts and money to help fill the cruisers.

This year’s event had 280 specific kids in need.

The police department collaborates with other organizations to make it all happen.

“We partner with community closet which is a local nonprofit and our city halls general assistance and between the two organizations they distribute the toys and clothing to needy families throughout Hancock County,” Ellsworth Police Chief Glen Moshier said.

Last year they filled 8 cruises this year’s goal was to beat that.

