Ellsworth cheerleading returns after state championship

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Eagles are ready to start their journey back to their second state championship in a row.

Eagles won Class B competition last season (WABI)

“It was a crazy feeling. definitely one I’ll never forget. It just pushes us to work harder because we want that same success this year. Most of our team was on that team. We have a few very talented freshmen coming in, so we’re just ready to get back to work and hopefully get there again,” said Natalie Sawyer, senior back spot.

“I love when I take small trips to Aroma Joe’s or to school, I like to put my ring on and just drive with it. I remember how good the feeling was, going on that states floor and doing our best, knowing our best was good enough to win states,” said Olivia Leighton, junior secondary base.

The squad has some new ideas up its sleeve with the new group.

“We take our talents from what we have this year and build upon that. We have a few new things that we’re ready to showcase. Last year’s team was also very talented. This year, we have a little spice coming in, hoping to spice it up,” said Sawyer.

“We have some amazing freshmen. They bring so much to the team, and it’s a different vibe. It’s very positive, and I love being here,” said Leighton.

The Eagles love adding to the home court advantage at The Nest.

“We try to be as loud and supportive as we can. We come up with new cheers and ways to get the crowd engaged. We like to tumble and just support the basketball players. We were really happy to be there for the girls when they won the state championship and when the boys made it to the regional finals,” said Sawyer.

“It’s fun to cheer at basketball games. I like being a part of my school. Getting the student section involved in our cheers is a lot of fun,” said Leighton.

They know what it takes to win it all with the talent on the squad.

“We have so many practices, and it’s very demanding. We have to miss a lot of our things we’d rather be doing. Sometimes, we stay up until 10 or 11 at night just studying. It takes a lot of commitment, but it’s certainly worth it,” said Leighton.

“This group is really unique because we all come from different All-Star gyms. This program is really unique because a lot of the high school cheer teams around don’t allow All-Star cheerleaders to do high school cheer as well. It’s really cool to come together from different programs, work together, build this team and relationship that we have,” said Sawyer.

The Eagles will be working all winter long to be ready for the State Championship on Feb. 10. in Augusta.

Last year’s state championship was the first in Ellsworth history.

