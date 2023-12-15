Challengers seek to block Trump from appearing on Maine’s presidential primary ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s election officials heard from both the challengers seeking to block former President Donald Trump from being on the state’s primary ballot next year as well as Trump’s attorneys.

The hearing started with Trump’s attorneys questioning the Secretary of State’s authority as the presiding officer.

“The challengers here have argued that you have authority to enforce Section 3, the disqualification of Section 3, and one of our responses is that you don’t,” Trump’s attorney, Scott Gessler said.

“So, there is nothing in Maine’s statute, nothing that gives her explicit authority under the 14th Amendment,” Gessler said.

One of the challengers, Benjamin Gaines, disagrees.

“The legislature clearly delegated the authority to the Secretary to evaluate the qualifications of the candidates,” Gaines said.

That includes federal office.

Part of the challengers’ focus was on Trump’s involvement in the Jan 6th Captiol riot.

“We believe former President Trump on January 6th engaged in the insurrection against the Constitution of the United States,” one of the challenger said during opening statement.

“He refused to act to stop the assault on the Capitol, on the members of Congress, and on those sworn to protect the members of Congress,” Challenger Mary Anne Royal said.

That, they say disqualifies him from the presidential office.

“I am asking you as the Secretary of State to focus only on the presidential oath of office requirement, to protect, preserve and defend the Constitution,” Royal said.

During cross examination, Trump’s attorneys asked if Trump met the three qualifications listed in the Constitution for the presidency.

“Do you believe he has been a resident of the United States for at least 14 years?” Trump’s attorney asked Royal.

“I have no reason to believe other wise,” Royal responded.

“And do you believe he is at least 35 years of age?” Trump’s attorney asked.

“I definitely have a reason to believe that,” she responded.

“This is basically elections interference. People should have the right to vote for President Trump. or the right to not vote for him if they don’t want to,” Trump’s attorneys said.

Secretary Bellows will rule on the validity of the challenges by the end of next week.

A challenger or a candidate can appeal the decision in court.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.