Central High spreads cheer with Christmas is for Kids

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - It’s been another successful year for Penquis and Kiss-FM’s Christmas is for Kids gift drive!

Central High School celebrated their 20th year of taking part.

The digital Christmas tree pairs children in need with donors to pick the perfect gift for them.

At Central High, more than 70 kids were sponsored by students.

While the need has risen from 1,200 to over 1,500 kids this year, organizers say they met their goal and all children are getting gifts this Christmas!

“Even though the need is great, the generosity has been even greater. People have just really come out and really support the Christmas is for Kids program,” comments Penquis Community Relations Manager Renae Muscatell.

Muscatell says Central High plays a pivotal role in Christmas is for Kids. She cites an alumnus of the school who raised $10 thousand for the cause this year.

For seniors Hannah Rodgers and Cassie Gonyer, they say they appreciate the opportunity to be a Secret Santa for kids in need, “I think it’s great because some kids that we are giving these gifts to are in our community.”

“Yes, it’s important to give back. I find a lot of joy in doing that,” says Gonyer.

Since Christmas is for Kids already met their goal for this year, Muscatell says to be on the lookout for next Christmas if anyone is interested in participating.

