Canaan resident’s 19th year tradition shines bright with over 190 Christmas displays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan resident has continued his long-standing tradition of turning his nearly 2-acre property into a Christmas spectacle.

Elmer Holmes has been putting up Christmas displays for 19 years, a tradition started by his wife.

While it started with a few displays, Holmes has it has grown over the years.

This year, he has over 190 Christmas displays, including several that are a few years old.

Holmes says he does it for the kids who always enjoy their time at the property.

“people have been very gracious over the years, so it has been able to let me expand, also people have donated 30 to 35 of these out here right now, people have literally given to me. Some of them work, some of them didn’t, some need repairs but i fixed them up and there are out here working right now,” Holmes said.

“it almost brings be back to like the city, because it has a lot of lights and in Maine, there is not a lot of suburban areas, and I’m from the city and i miss that and this brings me back there a little bit,” said Noah Mellor, a visitor at Elmer’s Christmas Wonderland.

There is no admission fees but donations are welcomed to continue the tradition.

Stop by 1955 Hill Rd in Canaan to see the displays.

