‘Brass from the Past’ spreads Christmas cheer

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Residents of the Phillips-Strickland house in Bangor were feeling the holiday spirit Thursday.

“Brass from the Past” wanted to spread some Christmas cheer by performing trumpet renditions of classic Christmas songs gone by.

The trumpet karaoke duo invited residents to sing along and enjoy the show.

They said they’ve loved performing for people in the area this year.

You couldn’t tell by this performance, but, Brass from the Past only formed two months ago!

The hope is they can continues spreading holiday cheer for rest of this year and years to come.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

South Portland Court
Maine teen accused of trying to have someone killed to be released
Sagadahoc County Sheriff
Sheriff releases third-party review of response to Lewiston shooter’s mental health
Stillwater Trail
Orono’s Stillwater Light Trail plans to reopen Friday
Washington County Courthouse
Day 5 of trial in death of Perry woman