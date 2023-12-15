‘Brass from the Past’ spreads Christmas cheer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Residents of the Phillips-Strickland house in Bangor were feeling the holiday spirit Thursday.

“Brass from the Past” wanted to spread some Christmas cheer by performing trumpet renditions of classic Christmas songs gone by.

The trumpet karaoke duo invited residents to sing along and enjoy the show.

They said they’ve loved performing for people in the area this year.

You couldn’t tell by this performance, but, Brass from the Past only formed two months ago!

The hope is they can continues spreading holiday cheer for rest of this year and years to come.

