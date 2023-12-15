Army inspector general announces independent probe into Lewiston shooting

(WNDU)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - The U.S. Army inspector general will conduct an independent investigation into the events that led up to the Lewiston shooting.

The independent review was announced in a joint letter from Maine’s congressional delegation released Friday at roughly 5:15 p.m., and includes the letter sent by Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo. The Under Secretary’s letter was not dated, but Senator Collins’ office tells WMTW they received the letter Friday afternoon.

The letter was announced just one day after the release of report following an independent third-party investigation of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office’s actions from their first contact with the Lewiston suspect’s family in March, through the shooting on Oct. 25. In the report, dozens of conversations are described in detail between members of the sheriff’s office, Army Reserves, and Saco Police Department.

It also comes a week after several family members of victims, as well as a survivor of the shootings, visited Maine’s congressional delegation at the Capitol to call for such an investigation by the U.S. Army.

A letter dated December 11 was provided to WMTW from the coalition of law firms jointly representing dozens of those impacted in the Lewiston shootings. The letter lays out the families’ specific questions for the Army Inspector General.

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE

“The Army is committed to diligently investigating all facts and events related to the Army involving SFC Card in the months and days before he committed these heinous acts,” Under Secretary Camarillo wrote.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

