Warmer Temperatures Through The Weekend. Another First Alert On Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure over the Ohio River Valley will continue to bring mostly clear skies to the region tonight. It will not be as cold as last night as a warm front will pass early Friday morning. This will shift our winds out of the WSW and will help to funnel in some slightly warmer air. Winds will gust up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will be mostly in the teens & 20s.

Friday will have mostly sunny skies and highs that will return to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be out of the WSW gusting up to 20 mph in the morning and then tapering off into the afternoon. By Friday night, a cold front will cross the region and will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. Highs will be mostly in the 30s. Sunday will have more clouds and will also be the warmest day of the weekend. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued MONDAY for both INLAND & COASTAL communities.

The next system we will be watching for could arrive late Sunday night and would bring us impacts into Sunday. A low-pressure system will move up the east coast and will begin to bring rain to the region starting late Sunday night and will last through early Tuesday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall should be expected throughout the day on Monday. Rainfall totals will average from 1-3″ and could lead to areas of flooding which could also lead to more washouts since last Monday’s rain.

Winds will be the biggest concern as south/southeast winds will gust anywhere from 50-60+ mph. The strongest winds are forecast to be along the coast where gusts could exceed 60 mph. For inland locations, winds will gust up to 50 mph. Power outages will once again be a possibility.

It will be warm on Monday as highs will reach the mid to upper 40 and low 50s. Temperatures Monday night will stay above freezing meaning there will be NO threat of a flash freeze like last week. A few rain/snow showers will linger into early Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will have highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teens & 20s. Winds will turn out of the WSW and will gust up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Westerly wind will gust up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Northerly winds will be strongest in the morning before tapering off with afternoon gusts up to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Rain & wind will return late Sunday night.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT. Heavy rainfall with strong and damaging winds likely. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: Rain/snow mix in the early morning. Drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs mostly in the 30s.

