UMS chancellor, former Conn. governor, reflects on 11 years since Sandy Hook shooting

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Thursday marks 11 years since 26 students and staff were killed in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Chancellor of the University of Maine System, Dannel Malloy, was then serving as the governor of Connecticut.

He says he spends every anniversary thinking of the victims’ parents, spouses, and loved ones that he came to know.

He says every mass shooting, including the recent tragedy in Lewiston, brings him back to that day 11 years ago.

While he says more can be done to stop these killings, there has been progress toward making schools safer.

“For instance, the assailant was able to shoot out a glass door to gain entrance to the school because the glass door wasn’t reinforced. We put together a study panel, and we made a series of recommendations on how to harden probable targets. And I’m proud of that work, quite frankly, because I know it’s made a difference. But, you know, when you go through an incident like that, it’s important to learn the lessons and apply the lessons and share the lessons,” Malloy said.

Malloy says he believes his experiences in Connecticut have made him even more diligent about student safety here in Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.