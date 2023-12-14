Sunshine & Chilly Today, Warmer Temps Return Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today giving us plenty of sunshine. With a colder air mass in place, our temperatures will remain about 10° colder than yesterday with highs in the 20s to near 30°. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Warmer air will return to the state Friday as a warm front lifts northward through the region. Westerly winds will usher warmer air into the region with highs getting back to the upper 30s to mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front will drop southward through the state Friday night. This will allow slightly cooler air to move in for Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs mainly in the 30s. High pressure will keep us dry through Sunday. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Low pressure is forecast to develop over the Gulf of Mexico Saturday then move northward along the East Coast toward New England Sunday and Monday. It looks like this is going to bring us another soaker beginning Sunday night and winding down Monday night/Tuesday morning with 1″-3″ of rainfall possible along with the potential for some gusty winds.

Today: Mostly sunny. Colder with highs between 21°-31°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 14°-24°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 37°-45°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Monday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.