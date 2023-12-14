Strong bipartisan vote gets FY24 National Defense Authorization Act passed in House

Military Humvee
Military Humvee(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
Maine (WABI) - Sen. Angus King says the Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act Wednesday night that included important provisions for Maine.

The bill passed in the House as well.

King says Maine could see an increase in defense personnel payroll and defense contracts distributed across 16 counties.

The bill also includes the largest raise in 20 years for military personnel, two destroyers that Bath Iron Works can compete to build, and provisions to study security threats posed by artificial intelligence.

King says the bill will boost Maine businesses that serve the military’s technological and manufacturing needs.

“Maine is one of the biggest states in terms of a percentage of our economy devoted to defense, this bill represents around 3.6 billion of expenditures in Maine,” said King. “Of course, those expenditures turn into jobs, whether it’s at Bath Iron Works, Portsmouth naval shipyard, Pratt and Whitney, and literally dozens of businesses across the state. Four and a half percent of our GDP is dependent upon this work that’s being done all over the state.”

TV5 also confirmed that $60 million is included in the bill for the Bath Iron Works facility.

King says many have voiced the need for a parking garage as people make long commutes from all over the state to work there.

