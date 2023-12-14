Proposed bill could change name of ‘Hulls Cove Visitor Center’ to honor former U.S. Senator

ACADIA, Maine (WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have introduced legislation to honor former U.S. Senator George Mitchell.

The bill would change the name of Acadia’s Hulls Cove Visitor Center to the “George J. Mitchell Jr., Visitor center”.

Mitchell was born in Waterville and served as a member of the senate from 1980 to 1995. He also served under President Bill Clinton as a special advisor to the peace process from 1995 to 2000.

Mitchell also was a special envoy to the Middle East from 2009 through 2011 under President Barack Obama.

He worked under President Jimmy Carter in 1979 where he served on the U.S. District Court of Maine.

