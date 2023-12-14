Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center

One person dead after car falls off parking deck at Grandview
By WBRC Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A person died Thursday morning when their car fell from the fourth-floor parking deck at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its roof.

Authorities described the driver as a middle-aged woman. She has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Rescuers saved a 72-year-old woman found alive four days after she crashed her car into a canyon.
Woman rescued 4 days after crashing her car into a canyon
Military Humvee
Strong bipartisan vote gets FY24 National Defense Authorization Act passed in House
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Authorities searching for man who allegedly killed a toddler after throwing him against a wall