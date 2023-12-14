Orono’s Stillwater Light Trail plans to reopen Friday

Stillwater Trail
Stillwater Trail(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Stillwater Light Trail in Orono is tentatively planning to reopen on Friday after being closed most of the week due to flooding and displays being frozen over.

The group that runs the light trail said the town will be pumping out any remaining water and building up the trail to prevent flooding.

Some displays are still under water or ice, so things will look a bit different when they reopen.

The display will mostly consist of overhead lights and lights on trees that are safe to be turned on.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Washington County Courthouse
Day 5 of trial in death of Perry woman
Sugar Mags in Ellsworth
Ellsworth’s Sugar Mags throws free farewell dinner before closing doors
Dannel Malloy, Chancellor of the University of Maine System
UMS chancellor, former Conn. governor, reflects on 11 years since Sandy Hook shooting
Maine author shares stories from Aroostook County and beyond