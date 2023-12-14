Orono’s Stillwater Light Trail plans to reopen Friday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Stillwater Light Trail in Orono is tentatively planning to reopen on Friday after being closed most of the week due to flooding and displays being frozen over.

The group that runs the light trail said the town will be pumping out any remaining water and building up the trail to prevent flooding.

Some displays are still under water or ice, so things will look a bit different when they reopen.

The display will mostly consist of overhead lights and lights on trees that are safe to be turned on.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.