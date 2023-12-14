One person injured after crash in Frankfort

Frankfort crash
Frankfort crash(Waldo County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - One person was injured after a crash in Frankfort Wednesday morning.

According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, a Franklin woman lost control of her car on Main Street and struck a pole.

The car overturned and landed in the river.

She was able to get our on her own.

She was taken to the hospital with multiple, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Military Humvee
Strong bipartisan vote gets FY24 National Defense Authorization Act passed in House
Acadia National Park
Proposed bill could change name of ‘Hulls Cove Visitor Center’ to honor former U.S. Senator
Pingree response to Biden impeachment
Maine’s Rep. Pingree, Rep. Golden oppose impeachment inquiry against President Biden
St. George Municipal School Unit on Maine’s midcoast is making a name for themselves while...
Knox County school wins $500,000 as finalist for ‘best-in-class’ education