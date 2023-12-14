One person injured after crash in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - One person was injured after a crash in Frankfort Wednesday morning.

According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, a Franklin woman lost control of her car on Main Street and struck a pole.

The car overturned and landed in the river.

She was able to get our on her own.

She was taken to the hospital with multiple, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

