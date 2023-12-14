Maine’s Chellie Pingree, Rep. Golden oppose impeachment inquiry against President Biden

The vote passed 221 to 212 along party lines in the Republican-controlled House.
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine representatives oppose impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Despite votes cast against it by Maine’s U.S. representatives, the Republican-led House has voted to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Maine Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden both voted against the impeachment inquiry.

Pingree issued a scathing statement in response to the vote, saying that after months of committee investigations and “fishing expeditions,” House Republicans had uncovered no proof of any criminal conduct.

“The probes have been so unsuccessful and so farcical that Republicans have now resorted to holding their hearings in secret, behind closed doors, to avoid embarrassment,” =AZXyRnleMgObKL1l8d_HpoNtQM4uBGbOTokwrV8nso5IXufjcKqg3MZk8bkrNO0peP2UzphNlGg58NOWoOpdnsj7yxBvvBpqzYytJ0lk1UAhJvv5TK5FKXx6Hv5ZyhinZ8GYTrb_0g2aij1RilpGW7nShg2JJMN1u7ohf_zZcBzLXA&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R” target=“_blank”>she said in her statement.

“It would be laughable if the matter at hand were not so momentous,” she continued. “This shameful partisan impeachment does not do one single positive thing, but it is an appropriate bookend to the least productive congressional session in modern history foisted on America by House Republicans.”

WMTW has reached out to Golden for a statement, but have not heard back.

