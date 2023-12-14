Maine author shares stories from Aroostook County and beyond

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Olmstead is a former Bangor Daily News columnist and editor/ publisher of Echoes magazine, which is based in Caribou.

She is also the author of “Stories of Aroostook,” “True North” and co-author of a WWII memoir “Flight to Freedom: World War II Through the Eyes of a Child” with Bangor portrait photographer Philomena Baker.

Olmstead served 25 years on the journalism faculty of the University of Maine in Orono and spent six of those as associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Her writing has appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “USA Today,” “The World and I,” “American Journalism Review,” “Maine Townsman” and “Islandport Magazine.”

“Flight to Freedom” is available here.

“Stories of Aroostook” is available here.

“True North” is available here.

Follow more Maine authors on the BookMarks Maine Facebook page and Instagram pages.

You can also watch all of our TV5 Book Club segments here.

Summaries

“Flight to Freedom”

Philomena Keller Baker was nine in 1944 when she and her mother boarded a boxcar attached to a train of wounded German soldiers in Odessa, Ukraine, and began a perilous journey, mostly on foot, to American-occupied Germany. Sixty-five years later, Philomena began to tell her story of World War II in personal interviews that resulted, first, in a series of articles in the Bangor Daily News in 2010 and, two years later, in this book. Generously illustrated with precious family photographs Philomena’s mother carried with her on their long trek, Flight to Freedom is the experience of a child recalled as an adult so future generations might have a picture of the war not found in history books.

“Stories of Aroostook”

For nearly thirty years, Echoes magazine brought the culture, heritage, landscape, and people of Aroostook County to readers in Maine and across the United States. Publisher Kathryn Olmstead, who founded the magazine along with Gordon Hammond, once told a newspaper: “The two of us were both ‘from away.’ In our experience, a place like Aroostook County is the kind of place most people can only imagine.” Olmstead and Hammond set out to share the experience of living in an area where people not only leave vehicles unattended and unlocked, but running in the winter to keep the engines warm. But what started as a portrait of a place, quickly evolved into a magazine with a mission-affirming the value of life lived simply with respect for nature, not as an escape, but as a way of life. Stories of Aroostook is a curated collection of articles and essays from the pages of the beloved quarterly magazine, all capturing the spirit and sense of place that makes Aroostook County unforgettable.

“True North”

Northern Maine retains qualities of life that many people long for in today’s world. The pace can be slower, nature is close, the beauty is breathtaking, and the people are authentic. Kathryn Olmstead, a transplant from Michigan more than forty decades ago, considers it a place mysterious to those who have not been there and unforgettable to those who have. Her collection of essays gleaned from her years writing for Echoes magazine and the Bangor Daily News share her introductions to rural life and wildlife in an attempt to reveal the universal in the particular-the night sky and ice-out, the people and their cultural roots, and the intimacy with nature in every season. The title True North describes the quality of life portrayed in Olmstead’s essays-an orienting point, internal and geographic, that keeps a person on track in a world sometimes at odds with nature and with basic human goodness. Combined they affirm that traditional values are still alive in places like Aroostook County, Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.