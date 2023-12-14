Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – Someone just missed out on millions of dollars.

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.

State lottery officials say the Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

No one claimed the prize by its Dec. 11 expiration date, so 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Maine author shares stories from Aroostook County and beyond
Minority Leader Jeffries Looks Back on 2023
Judges gavel
Maine teen accused of trying to have someone killed to be released
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later