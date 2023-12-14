Knox County school wins $500,000 as finalist for ‘best-in-class’ education

SAINT GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - A small coastal Maine school has won national recognition for its outstanding educational experience.

St. George Municipal School in the Knox County community of Tenants Harbor has won $500,000 as one of just nine finalists for the Yass Prize.

The Yass Prize highlights education systems that best exemplify four core principles: Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless (STOP) learning for all.

Early this year, more than 2,000 organizations applied for the ultimate $1 million prize, and only 33 made it to the semifinalist stage with a prize of $100,000.

With the winner and finalists announced Wednesday night during an award ceremony held in New York City, Superintendent Mark Felton says he was thrilled to learn they were named as finalists.

“As a small coastal community of fisherman and farmers, St. George is well on its way to establish the first Pre-K to 12 CTE program in the nation,” the Yass Prize page for St. George says. “Knowing the importance of melding traditional trades with newer technology is the essence of their approach, where students are pushed to re-image, re-engage, prepare, thrive, and create.”

The $500,000 prize will go right towards furthering that goal, and building a CTE Makerspace building in partnership with the MidCoast School of Technology for students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

“There’s a reason the state’s motto is “Dirigo,” which means “I lead,” Superintendent Mark Felton wrote to WMTW. “It’s because we have the courage, rooted in community, to dream BIG, especially for our kids. At least that’s what we believe in St. George. And I believe there are many across our state who feel similarly. The time for change is now.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.