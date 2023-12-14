‘It’s not worth it’: Sullivan crash victim has message for drivers this holiday season

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Slow down, it’s not worth it. That’s the message a Hancock man is sending to drivers.

This, is after he was the victim of a horrific crash last month that nearly claimed his life.

The driver of the other car was not so lucky.

”I’ve always said like I would never get into an accident. Like, if you see someone coming toward you, avoid it. Things like that. It was so instant. It wasn’t even funny,’ said Ryan Gordon of Hancock.

November 4th started out like any normal day for Gordon.

The 41-year-old left his home in Hancock to pick up his family. Unfortunately, he never made it to his destination.

His SUV was hit by another car going nearly 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles on Route 1.

Following the crash, he never lost consciousness, but says the pain was intense.

“I found my phone and called my wife and told her I’d been in an accident and that my legs were broken and my arm was broken,” he explained.

Luckily, a good Samaritan stepped in to help.

“He thought that the car was going explode,” Gordon said. “There was gas and everything, so he was like, we have to get you out of here. I had a knife on my hip and the airbag had me trapped in, so I pulled the knife out, and I couldn’t open it because my wrist was broken, so I had to hand it to him. He cut it out and dragged me out.”

Ryan was flown to a Bangor hospital with eight broken bones. Thankfully, doctors did not discover any internal injuries, however, he had severe breaks in both lower legs, and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

“I have $300,000 in medical bills. My lawyer was $330,000, and luckily, I had really good insurance. I didn’t even know I had really good insurance,” said Gordon. “So, all my friends are like, what insurance did you have, and they’re like, I only had $150,000 insurance, so they’re all upping their insurance just to be safe. “It’s crazy how many people became affected by it, for sure.”

Before the crash, Ryan was an active outdoorsman, running around on his motorcycle or side-by-side.

“I told my friend that if I ride again, it will be a totally different ride. It will be a lot calmer and things like that,” he said.

He was also chasing after his two young kids, ages three and six, and he was able to help his wife with chores around the home.

“They are still a handful, and then the dogs, which you guys experienced,” he added.

His days now look a lot different. His time is spent doing physical therapy while having to bring friends and family in to help run his business and help him get around.

“When I came home from the hospital, there was a deck on my front porch with a wheelchair ramp, and Brown’s Appliance made me a bed that I could sleep in,” Gordon explained. “It was just overwhelming, and I hate asking for help.”

He’s not sure if or when he’ll be back on his feet. He’ll undergo another round of X-rays on the 18th. For now, he’s doing his best to stay positive.

“Not to sound cheesy but if you survive a 100mph accident, you don’t really have a lot to be bummed out for. From here down is a lot, but from here up was nothing. Even my wrist, it hurts, but I still use it every day,” he said.

As folks gather for the holiday season, Ryan wants to send this message to all those who get behind the wheel.

“Listen. It’s not worth it. Slow down. I’m hoping that kind of opens some eyes,” Gordon said.

A spaghetti dinner and Chinese-style auction is taking place on Saturday, December 16th at 2 p.m. at Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus in Sullivan.

Proceeds will help benefit the family.

For more information, you can call Mike Pinkham II: 610-2374.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.