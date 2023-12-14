Former Maine running back Lance Theobald’s book nominated for two American Writing Awards

They Haven’t Made an Ax that can Chop Down a Dream features five keys to reinvention
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lance Theobald overcame being in plane, train, and car crashes and nearly drowning in 1982 before his Maine football career started that fall.

Theobald has turned his life experiences into a self-help book called They Haven’t Made an Ax that can Chop Down a Dream.

They Haven’t Made an Ax that can Chop Down a Dream features five keys to reinvention
They Haven’t Made an Ax that can Chop Down a Dream features five keys to reinvention(WABI/Lance Theobald)

He started working on the project in 2021 before it became an Amazon bestseller upon its release in August.

“Key No. 1, this is important. You have to be comfortable in your own skin. You have to know your worth. Rule No. 2 is you’ve got to surround yourself around the people that have done it before or are going to support you. Key No. 3 is you have to educate yourself. I can’t stress that enough. People want to do things, but they don’t want to put that work in, in terms of doing the research. Rule No. 4 is you’ve got to be willing to put that work in. The last key is you’ve got to believe, and that’s the most important,” said Theobald.

Theobald’s book was nominated for 2023 American Writing Awards in Best Self-Help Book and Best Cover.

He hopes to inspire readers and also return to UMaine for a speaking engagement.

Theobald’s also gone on to an acting and dancing career in TV, movies, and Broadway while serving on the Bethany House homeless shelter board of directors in New York.

He’s in Oculus as one of the three lead roles, coming out on Amazon Prime in April.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

The gift comes after New Balance also made a $5 million commitment in 2011 to renovate the New...
New Balance Athletics commits $7 million for state-of-the-art UMaine Track & Field and Soccer Complex
Pierce Walston recently scored his 1,000th career point
Orono boys basketball defending Class B State Championship
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Orono boys basketball defending Class B State Championship
The Tigers have won Class D South the last two seasons
Forest Hills Tigers shooting for state championship