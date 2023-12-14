Former Maine running back Lance Theobald’s book nominated for two American Writing Awards

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lance Theobald overcame being in plane, train, and car crashes and nearly drowning in 1982 before his Maine football career started that fall.

Theobald has turned his life experiences into a self-help book called They Haven’t Made an Ax that can Chop Down a Dream.

They Haven’t Made an Ax that can Chop Down a Dream features five keys to reinvention (WABI/Lance Theobald)

He started working on the project in 2021 before it became an Amazon bestseller upon its release in August.

“Key No. 1, this is important. You have to be comfortable in your own skin. You have to know your worth. Rule No. 2 is you’ve got to surround yourself around the people that have done it before or are going to support you. Key No. 3 is you have to educate yourself. I can’t stress that enough. People want to do things, but they don’t want to put that work in, in terms of doing the research. Rule No. 4 is you’ve got to be willing to put that work in. The last key is you’ve got to believe, and that’s the most important,” said Theobald.

Theobald’s book was nominated for 2023 American Writing Awards in Best Self-Help Book and Best Cover.

He hopes to inspire readers and also return to UMaine for a speaking engagement.

Theobald’s also gone on to an acting and dancing career in TV, movies, and Broadway while serving on the Bethany House homeless shelter board of directors in New York.

He’s in Oculus as one of the three lead roles, coming out on Amazon Prime in April.

