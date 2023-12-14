Ellsworth’s Sugar Mags throws free farewell dinner before closing doors

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Sugar Mags, a beloved Ellsworth business that brings back blasts from the past is closing on Dec. 22 due to rising costs.

The self-proclaimed ‘mom-and-pop’ candy and soda store offers more than sweet treats, including arcade games and an ADA-accessible play space lovingly called ‘Little City’ for all to enjoy and bask in nostalgia.

After nearly seven years of business, owner and ‘Candy Queen’ Sarah Bowden reflects on how they got here, which was asking her then 2-year-old daughter Marguerite what would make kids the happiest: “The two-year-old said pink gumballs!”

Bowden expands on the niche Sugar Mags filled in town, “We really didn’t have a mom-and-pop penny candy store in our town, integrating the community but still having a mom-and-pop brick and mortar store on Main Street that could really be a staple for everybody, not just the tourists two months out of the year.”

Beyond what is offered in Sugar Mags, Bowden also made a point to include many community outreach programs to cement the store in the community.

“We have been really blessed to be able to do a lot of community outreach. We have a giant clothing exchange that we do and lots of things like that that aren’t necessarily big moneymakers, but they’re giant things for the community,” says Bowden. “We do a lot of stuff with homeschool kids, which has been very cool. So having an ADA accessible space has been key.”

Marguerite, who is now 9 and the ‘Candy Princess’ of Sugar Mags, shares her favorite offering: “We had an after-school program, so we had kids get off the bus at our back door!”

Offering low-priced entertainment, Sugar Mags was able to create a welcoming space for families to spend quality time without breaking the bank.

“The intention was not to have to go out and spend $100 to take your family out, and so you really can come here with a quarter in your pocket and entertain yourself which was really the point, I think to be inclusive for everybody of any income, any physical ability, and you know, time to kill,” comments Bowden.

As a last hoorah, Sugar Mags is hosting a free dinner for the community at the store on Dec. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Instead of sugar coating everything, for lack of a better term, we’re going to hug and cry and cook and have everybody kind of share their memories,” says Bowden.

As for the future, Bowden says that she is open to anything and if available, would like to move Sugar Mags to a new location.

Despite the closure, Bowden says she doesn’t regret a thing: “I can’t say I would have charged more, I can’t say that I would have done it any differently because what we were able to give and do here has been the giant payoff.”

Before Dec. 22, Sugar Mags is hosting a holiday event this Saturday (12/16) from noon to 4 p.m. featuring crafts and a visit from Santa!

For more information, visit Sugar Mags’ Facebook page.

