Day 5 of trial in death of Perry woman

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Day five of a murder trial in Machias saw several forensic scientists take the stand.

Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett are both charged with killing Kimberly Neptune in Perry last year.

A forensic DNA analyst with the Maine State Police reviewed DNA samples collected at the scene.

Most of the approximately 75 samples were said to definitively contain DNA from Neptune.

Some samples were inconclusive due to limited or complex genetic information.

Some samples were confirmed to have Dana’s DNA, while no samples at the scene contained DNA from Brackett.

The defense argued the relevance of samples with Dana’s DNA saying DNA analysis is said to be unable to determine age of the sample or how the sample got there.

The defense called a forensic scientist to testify in response to testimony by a forensic podiatrist, and argued the validity of forensic podiatry as a recognized forensic science.

The trial is set to continue tomorrow morning.

