Bomb threat at Blue Hill Consolidated School found to be not credible

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - The Blue Hill Consolidated School was one of dozens of schools across Maine to receive a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Superintendent Derek Perkins says the threat was an anonymous email received through the school’s website.

While authorities searched the building and determined it to be safe, students were sent home for the day as a precaution.

Perkins says further investigation showed the threat was not credible.

School will be back in session Friday and counseling services will be available to students who may need it.

