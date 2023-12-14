Bangor Shop-with-a-Cop returns for 5th year

Bangor shop with a cop
Bangor shop with a cop(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department hit the toy isles Wednesday night taking 5 families on a shopping spree.

Wednesday night was ‘Shop with a Cop’ at the Bangor Target, the event pairs up officers with deserving families to go shopping for holiday gifts.

C&L Aviation Group donates to fund the entire program.

Each family fills a cart or a few with gifts that will be wrapped and given back to them for Christmas.

This is the 5th year of the event and officers continue to volunteer each year.

“Its been busy, and some of those people that were there that knew they were gonna have to come out to this, were still ready, willing, and eager to come out and help,” said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bangor Police Department.

“Delivering literally a van full of presents for Christmas, it’s absolutely wonderful. We can’t thank C&L Aviation enough for this. He keeps coming. He keeps coming to us every year saying, ‘Hey, I’m ready. Let’s do it again.”

Gifts will be wrapped by the Bangor High school JROTC.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Quality Jewelers
Quality Jewelers brings back ‘Finders Keepers’, encourages more businesses to join
Police Lights Generic
Missing Bangor man has been found
West Point cadets
Maine senators announce nominees to the United States military service academies
Pardelian Muntean and Liana Moldovan
Two people wanted in connection with numerous thefts