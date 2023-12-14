Bangor Shop-with-a-Cop returns for 5th year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department hit the toy isles Wednesday night taking 5 families on a shopping spree.

Wednesday night was ‘Shop with a Cop’ at the Bangor Target, the event pairs up officers with deserving families to go shopping for holiday gifts.

C&L Aviation Group donates to fund the entire program.

Each family fills a cart or a few with gifts that will be wrapped and given back to them for Christmas.

This is the 5th year of the event and officers continue to volunteer each year.

“Its been busy, and some of those people that were there that knew they were gonna have to come out to this, were still ready, willing, and eager to come out and help,” said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bangor Police Department.

“Delivering literally a van full of presents for Christmas, it’s absolutely wonderful. We can’t thank C&L Aviation enough for this. He keeps coming. He keeps coming to us every year saying, ‘Hey, I’m ready. Let’s do it again.”

Gifts will be wrapped by the Bangor High school JROTC.

