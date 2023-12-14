Bangor hospital being sued by family after missing fatal cancer diagnosis

The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a former Bangor business owner who died earlier this year is suing St. Joseph Hospital and Healthcare for failing to diagnose her cancer for over three years, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The family of Eliza Butler alleges she had several visits to St. Joseph Hospital between December of 2017 and June of 2021 and complained of symptoms such as pain in her left arm, vision problems, and back pain.

The paper reports the lawsuit says that in December of 2017, her doctor said Butler should get an ultrasound and mammogram, but the doctor didn’t follow up to order the tests.

In July of 2021, a mammogram found four modules.

A week later, Butler was admitted to Eastern Maine Medical Center and officially diagnosed with breast cancer.

Butler died on January 1st of this year.

The family alleges if St. Joseph had done the mammogram sooner, Butler may still be alive.

When the paper reached out to the hospital for comment, the communications manager said the hospital doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

