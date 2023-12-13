Witnesses take the stand in Day 4 of Brackett & Dana trial

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The trial for two people accused of killing a Perry woman entered its fourth day.

Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett are both charged with murder.

Several witnesses testified, including neighbors of Brackett, a neighbor of the victim, Kimberly Neptune, and a State Police Detective.

Video obtained from Neptune’s neighbor was reviewed and questions were asked about the security camera’s reliability and timing of footage.

Video obtained from Neptune’s own security camera was also looked at.

Although the camera was missing when police arrived at Neptune’s home, police were able to recover footage that was stored in the system’s cloud.

One witness was questioned about seeing Brackett and Dana putting trash bags into a car within days of Neptune’s death.

The trial is set to resume Thursday morning.

