Vassalboro residents concerned of town vitality after rising sewage costs

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A dramatic increase in sewer bills in Vassalboro have some residents concerned and campaigning for change.

“When I purchased my home in 2012, the sewer rates were 140 a quarter. We were told that when we did this, when we connected our line to Winslow, that the bills were going to go down,” explains Tara Karczewski-Mitchell, a Vassalboro resident. “And what has happened since then is my 140 quarterly has gotten to 360 a quarter. And then a month ago, out of nowhere for me, it’s going up 60% in January. So, it’s going to be more than my taxes for wastewater.”

For another resident Ericka Roy, her bills are going up despite not using the sewer system: “For me specifically, we’re not hooked up to the sewer line, but we have to pay $50 for ready to serve. And then of course in January, that’s going up 60%.”

Karczewski-Mitchell and Roy are two of the over 200 Vassalboro residents affected by Vassalboro Sanitary District’s (VSD) price hike.

In November, the privately-owned sewer system announced that bills would shoot up 60% in January and have an annual increase of 5% for 5 years. They say it is to cover operating and maintenance expenses along with repaying a $3 million loan.

The loan comes from the company’s sewer system replacement that spanned from 2015 to 2020, due to the system not following state safety guidelines. The sewer system is now linked to the Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District in Waterville

“The infrastructure started to fail and needed to be replaced. I think DEP got involved and started saying that we’re going to get fined so much a day if it didn’t get fixed immediately,” says Karczewski-Mitchell. “We have a 3-million dollar loan to pay back, and it’s just unreasonable to expect 200 of us can pay this off.”

With bills increasing, residents fear for the future of their community.

“I don’t think businesses are going to be attracted to coming to Vassalboro with these increases, which is a concern. The other concern is people are going to have to probably move out of town to another town that doesn’t have this problem,” says Roy.

“I’ve done a little research and you know, 1 in 4 Americans can actually sustain a hit like this, an unexpected financial burden like this,” comments Karczewski-Mitchell. “There’s already, I think I heard in October, there are 10% of the 200 has liens, another 13 to 15 families got hit with liens last month. And we haven’t even gotten to the 60% increase in January.”

While the pair have canvassed to alert their neighbors and community members of what is to come next month, Karczewski-Mitchell says it is not to place a malicious target on anyone: "It's not about blaming for us. I don't need to know the details on how we got here, I just want to figure out what we can do to fix the problem and make it so we can continue to live in this town."

We have reached out, but VSD has not yet commented.

There is a community meeting Thursday night that will raise the issue. The public is welcome and representatives will be present to take questions and hear concerns.

It’s planned for 6:30 at Vassalboro Community School’s Cafeteria.

