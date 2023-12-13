BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police say they are one of several law enforcement agencies looking for two people wanted in connection with numerous thefts over the last couple of months.

Police say 21-year-old Pardelian Muntean and 34-year-old Liana Moldovan have been been stealing from stores since October.

Police say they have stolen thousands of dollars in cash.

They say they either buy gift cards or ask for large bills to be broken into smaller bills then distract the employee and use sleight-of-hand when handing over cash getting away with several hundred dollars each time.

Police know of eight incidents in the greater Bangor area.

The owners of One-A Relics in Ellsworth say they were one of the victims of the thefts.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.