Orono boys basketball defending Class B State Championship

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots are back to defend their Class B State Boys Basketball Championship.

Pierce Walston recently scored his 1,000th career point (WABI)

“It’s going to be a good time. We’re coming out ready. The competition is just as steep as it has been the last couple years. We come out and work hard every day. Defensive intensity is a priority because there’s a lot of good scorers in Class B this year. We’re looking forward to it,” said Ben Francis, senior guard.

“We’ve got a lot of dedication. We’ve got a lot of people who really love to win. We come out every day and work hard. We’re looking to get back to that game. We’re just going to keep working for it,” said Will Francis, junior forward.

The team’s first memory of the young season was Pierce Walston scoring his 1,000th career point in Saturday’s 61-47 home win over MDI.

“It feels amazing, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates and support that my family and friends give me. Without their support, it just wouldn’t be done. All the rides that my parents gave me, all the support my teammates give me, the trust that they have in me is just awesome to be able to do it with this group,” said Walston, senior guard.

Next up is a trip to Ellsworth for a Class B North Championship rematch. Orono won the title, 64-56.

“I’ve actually never beaten them in a regular season game in my high school career, so we’re looking to change that,” said Ben Francis.

“It’s going to be a great game. They’re a great team. We go up there every year and battle. We haven’t won there, but we’re going to go up there and try to take that dub,” said Will Francis.

There’s plenty of key players back for another run at the Gold Ball.

“We just have guys that want to win. We have some of the most competitive guys in the state of Maine and arguably the most competitive team in the state. We’re just going to come out, and obviously the goal is to win every single night,” said Walston.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys and a lot of good chemistry. I think that’s why (we have a chance),” said Ben Francis.

“We like to win in Orono. It’s one thing we (take) pride in. We’ve got a lot of people who really love to win,” said Will Francis.

The Riots are looking to add to their trophy case.

Thursday’s tipoff between the Red Riots and Eagles is at 7 p.m. in Ellsworth.

