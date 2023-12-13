Not going anywhere: Sea Dogs face mandatory upgrades to Hadlock Field

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Sea Dogs, like all teams in minor league baseball, are facing a deadline of 2025 to complete certain upgrades to their ballpark.

For Hadlock Field, which is owned by the City of Portland, that primarily means significant updates to the team clubhouses.

“Right now we’re in the basement of the Expo for our visiting team, so we’re looking at building a new clubhouse that will allow us to move out of the Expo and open up a lot of space for the the the kids and all of the events that the city hosts both at the Expo and Fitzpatrick,” said Sea Dogs president Geoff Iacuessa.

Team officials are still working with architects to determine the exact cost of the work, but it is expected to be several million dollars.

In a worst-case scenario, failing to complete the necessary updates by the deadline could cost the team its Major League Baseball affiliation.

“Just my two cents, my opinion, that would be the worst-case scenario. But it’s not even something on my radar as far as thinking about,” said Iacuessa. “The Sea Dogs are not going anywhere. We’re committed to staying in Maine.”

The team is looking at multiple ways to fund the needed work.

“Commissioner Heather Johnson’s office [Maine Department of Economic Community Development] has been tremendous ally for us and in talking for how the state might be able to help cover some of the cost for some of the renovations that we need to make,” Iacuessa said.

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson is looking at ways for the state to help keep the Sea Dogs in Maine. His office tells Maine’s Total Coverage that he is working with the Department of Economic and Community on LR 2856, An Act to Provide Investment Incentives to Keep the Portland Sea Dogs in the State. The proposal looks at establishing a tax credit to help the Portland Sea Dogs make critical upgrades to ensure the stadium is ADA compliant and retain its affiliation with Major League Baseball.

The details are still being worked out but Jackson’s office says his goal would be a tax credit that includes similar provisions to the credits utilized by IDEXX in Westbrook, BIW in Bath and Penobscot McCrum in Washburn.

A spokesperson for Jackson says keeping the Sea Dogs in Maine is important for Mainers and the local economy and that making sure the stadium is accessible to people with disabilities is not only important but consistent with our values as a state.

