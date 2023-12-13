New legislation will streamline duck stamp process in Maine

Maine (WABI) - Maine hunters will now have one less thing to worry about this duck hunting season.

The Congressional Passage of legislation will streamline the duck stamp process here in the state.

The bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act will provide hunters access to the stamp on their smartphones.

This Act would also help remove outdoor barriers and increase revenue for conservation programs.

All waterfowl hunters age 16 and over must posses a Federal Duck stamp along with state licenses and permits to hunt.

Physical Duck Stamps would still be available for purchase from the post office and other authorized retailers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.