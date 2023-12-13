New Balance Athletics commits $7 million for state-of-the-art UMaine Track & Field and Soccer Complex

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine and University of Maine Foundation announced plans for the New Balance Track & Field and Soccer Complex.

The project is made possible by a $7 million commitment from New Balance Athletics.

The gift comes after New Balance also made a $5 million commitment in 2011 to renovate the New Balance Field House and develop the New Balance Student Recreation and Fitness Center (WABI/Maine Athletics)

The gift comes after New Balance also made a $5 million commitment in 2011 to renovate the New Balance Field House and develop the New Balance Student Recreation and Fitness Center.

You can find out more about the complex by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.