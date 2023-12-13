New Balance Athletics commits $7 million for state-of-the-art UMaine Track & Field and Soccer Complex

The gift comes after New Balance also made a $5 million commitment in 2011 to renovate the New Balance Field House and develop the New Balance Student Recreation and Fitness Center
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine and University of Maine Foundation announced plans for the New Balance Track & Field and Soccer Complex.

The project is made possible by a $7 million commitment from New Balance Athletics.

The gift comes after New Balance also made a $5 million commitment in 2011 to renovate the New Balance Field House and develop the New Balance Student Recreation and Fitness Center.

