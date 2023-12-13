‘A never-ending light’: Sullivan couple remembers son killed in crash

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Communities in Hancock County and beyond are mourning the loss of a high school student killed in a crash in Steuben Sunday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the car lost control and hit a tree on the passenger side.

Cole Merchant, 17, died at the scene.

TV5 spoke to the teen’s parents Wednesday to hear how they want their loving son to be remembered.

”Very kind. Gentle. Big heart. Selfless. Loving. Caring. Smart. Things would come naturally to him,” said Cole’s mother, Holly.

Those are the words Dean and Holly Merchant of Sullivan use to describe their son, Cole.

“A never-ending light I didn’t think could ever go out, period. His smile would really light up a room. His light helped so much,” they said.

Cole was a senior at Sumner Memorial High School and overcame challenges, like battling scoliosis.

He also was a teen with big dreams.

Those dreams were shattered over the weekend following the crash that took Cole’s life and injured the 18-year-old driver, also a Sumner student.

Cole’s family says he had a passion for automotive mechanics and wanted to one day open his own shop.

He was on track to graduate and had been accepted into the Upward Bound program at the University of Maine.

His principal calls him a model student with traits that everyone should aspire to.

“I think that Cole is a model for all of us, right? We all need to be a little bit more like Cole and reflective in our own behavior towards others,” said Jackson Green, principal of Sumner Memorial High School.

Following their loss, the community has stepped up to help the Merchant family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support them.

More than $17,000 has already been raised, so far.

“It’s blown up, and it’s amazing. We’re grateful. Very grateful,” Holly said.

“Being a Mainer is about that, right? It’s about supporting each other and being there for each other, so I think that that says a lot about our community but also about our state as a whole,” said Green.

For those who knew and loved Cole, they say he was a bright light gone too soon.

The couple offers some encouragement for those who may be struggling.

“Someone who has scoliosis and knows that life will get better or someone, I don’t know, maybe that doesn’t have a lot of friends, you’ll figure it out, and you’ll find your place. Cole will help you because he helped us,” Holly added.

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. at the gazebo in Sumner Memorial Park.

It is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.