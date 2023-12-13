Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few Snow Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state this morning followed by some upper level energy crossing the state this afternoon. This will give us a few more clouds today as well as the chance for some scattered snow showers and possibly even a heavier snow squall. The best chances for snow showers will be across north and mountains. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the 30s to near 40° for most spots. Colder air will move in behind the front late today into tonight setting us up for a cold night. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight with lows in the teens. The breeze with continue out of the northwest with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible which will produce wind chills down near or a bit below 0° at times.

Our Thursday looks good but cold with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s to near 30°. A west/northwest breeze with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible will make it feel even colder. Warmer air will return to the state Friday as a warm front lifts northward through the region. High pressure will be in control on Friday with sunshine and highs getting back to the upper 30s to low 40s. High pressure will remain in control this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s to low 40s both weekend days. Our next round of storminess is forecast to arrive Sunday night into Monday and based on the latest forecast track... looks like it’s going to be another rainmaker for us with another couple inches of rain possible. The bulk of the precipitation will move out Monday night but we may see some lingering rain and snow on the backside of the storm as it pulls away on Tuesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered snow showers possible. Highs between 29°-39°. West wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 9°-19°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills will be near or below 0° at times.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Colder with highs between 22°-31°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

