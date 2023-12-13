Menorah lighting event celebrates Hanukkah at the State House

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It’s Hanukkah and celebrations took place in Augusta today.

Members of Maine’s Jewish community held a menorah lighting event at the state house to celebrate Hanukkah.

They were joined by Governor Mills and others who gathered at the Hall of Flags as the candles were lit.

Rabbi Moshe Wilansky of Chabad of Maine organized the ceremony.

He says this celebration is especially important in light of the October 7th attack on Israel.

He asks that people think about the hostages still held captive who will not be with loved ones during the holidays.

“Maybe six, 7,000 Jews were attacked. Were over 1,200 deaths, captives, hostages were taken, destruction from the worst we saw in 75 years plus. So, the idea of unity, for the Governor to come out, different elected officials makes it very important because the whole miracle of Hanukkah was a small band of weak people were able to win against the mighty, so by working hard we can get through from lighting one little light like the Governor said today chases away a lot of darkness,” Rabbi Wilansky said.

Mills spoke today, saying that Maine is a state where everyone is welcome.

Hanukkah ends on Friday evening.

