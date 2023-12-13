Man shot in confrontation with Maine food truck driver arrested

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Sanford have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near a food truck on Dec. 1.

Police say they arrested Ashe “Scott” Schaffer, 29, on Monday on charges of criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Schaffer was arrested at Maine Medical Center when he was released after being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg sustained in the shooting at the corner of Main and Lebanon streets.

Witnesses told police a man with a knife was walking into and out of the road, yelling at passing cars. The man reportedly approached a food truck that was parked near the T-Mobile store.

Police say the man with a knife, later identified as Schaffer, and the food truck owner got into a confrontation, and Shaffer was shot.

Police said Tuesday there are no pending charges against the person who shot Schaffer.

