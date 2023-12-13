Major stores to stop selling water beads following Maine infant’s hospitalization

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Any type of ‘water bead’ marketed towards children will no longer be available at several major retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon.

The beads are described by Consumer Reports as “tiny, superabsorbent, and super-expanding toys” marketed for “sensory play.”

Consumer Reports says Amazon will stop the sale of any expanding water beads on its platform, and Target will also no longer sell water beads marketed to children aged 12 and under. Walmart will reportedly prohibit the “sale of all water bead toys and craft supplies that are marketed for children under the age of nine.” Online sellers AliExpress and Etsy also banned water beads from their sites, according to Consumer Reports.

The page for Buffalo Games’ ‘Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads’ on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website cites the death of a 10-month-old child in Wisconsin in July of this year.

The government site also lists the severe injuries endured by a Berwick infant, first reported to WMTW in November 2022.

Folichia Mitchell urged Mainers to stop buying the water beads after her infant daughter Kennedy swallowed one.

Mitchell told WMTW at the time that her then-nine-month-old needed three surgeries after the bead grew inside her body, blocking her small intestine and leading to an infection and sepsis.

Mitchell had originally bought the Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads, made by Buffalo Games for her 8-year-old son. The brand was sold exclusively at Target from March 2022 through November 2022. The product was recalled by Buffalo Games in September.

“In addition to causing severe injuries to children, new CPSC research and CR tests found hazardous chemicals, including acrylamide and BPA,” the Consumer Reports release said.

The dangers have prompted the proposal of the Ban Water Beads Act, announced by New Jersey’s Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, Jr. in November. The Act would allow the CPSC to enforce a ban on the products, if passed.

“We commend the companies that are taking action to protect children from the dangers of water beads, and urge them to enforce their policies diligently. These steps will help keep kids safe,” wrote Consumer Reports associate director of safety policy William Wallace.

“At the same time, some of these policies are stronger than others, and some companies haven’t taken any action at all. It remains vital for policymakers to get clear, binding rules in place across the marketplace that will protect families from harm and ensure a level playing field for industry.”

