Maine senators announce nominees to the United States military service academies
WASHINGTON (WABI) - Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced Wednesday their nominees to the United States Military Academies.
In order to be considered, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress. Admission to the United States Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination.
Below is the list of Maine students that have received nominations as candidates to the military academies:
United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs
Alec Smith, Hermon, Hermon High School
Benjamin van den Heuvel, Berwick, Noble High School
Brennan Mackey, Rockport, Camden Hills Regional High School
Colby Ting, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School
Colter Olson, Old Orchard Beach, Yarmouth High School
Jason Melanson, Brewer, Brewer High School
Jonathan “Jack” Curtis, Woolwich, North Yarmouth Academy
Lucas Mac Phee, Ellsworth, Homeschool
Matthew Powers, Turner, North Yarmouth Academy
Patrick Delaney, Gorham, Gorham High School
Sofia Mavor, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School
Tyler Bartick, Fryeburg, Fryeburg High School
United States Merchant Marine Academy - Kings Point
Addison “Tadd” Nelson, Bath, Cheverus High School
Aidan McAuslin, Yarmouth, North Yarmouth Academy
Brady Kezal, Saco, Thornton Academy
Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth, Cape Elizabeth High School
Giacomo Smith, Whitefield, Erskine Academy
Unites States Military Academy - West Point
Ashley Houde, Saco, Thornton Academy
Brady Kezal, Saco, Thornton Academy
Caden Dufour, Turner, Hebron Academy
Casey McDonald, Ellsworth, Ellsworth High School
Giacomo Smith, Whitefield, Erskine Academy
Joseph Griffin, Hodgdon, Hodgdon High School
Lucas Harmon, Monmouth, Monmouth Academy
Lucas Mac Phee, Ellsworth, Homeschool
Max Kennedy, South Portland, South Portland High School
Ryan Glidden, Hallowell, Hall-Dale Middle and High School
Sarah Hubbard, Palmyra, Nokomis Regional High School
Thomas Leopold, York Harbor, Phillips Exeter Academy
United States Naval Academy - Annapolis
Aidan Gagnon, Sanford, Sanford High School
Aidan Sullivan, Berwick, Noble High School
Alec Smith, Hermon, Hermon High School
Ashley Houde, Saco, Thornton Academy
Benjamin van den Heuvel, Berwick, Noble High School
Brady Kezal, Saco, Thornton Academy
Brooke Wardrop, Scarborough, Scarborough High School
Casey McDonald, Ellsworth, Ellsworth High School
Colby Ting, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School
Cora Birknes, Yarmouth, St. Andrew’s School
Daniel Landry, Portland, Deering High School
David Steinbrick Jr., Cape Elizabeth, Cape Elizabeth High School
Emily Donlon, Saco, Thornton Academy
George Cutone, Kennebunkport, Kennebunk High School
Gracie Rooney, West Bath, Morse High School
Hadyn Forbes, York, York High School
Jacob Lavi, South Thomaston, Oceanside High School
Jaxson Redmond, Kennebunkport, Kennebunk High School
Joseph Griffin, Hodgdon, Hodgdon High School
Lucas Harmon, Monmouth, Monmouth Academy
Lucas Mac Phee, Ellsworth, Homeschool
Nathaniel “Cole” Gorsuch, Falmouth, Falmouth High School
Ryder Owens, Buxton, Bonny Eagle High School
Sarah Hubbard, Palmyra, Nokomis Regional High School
Sean Allen, Cumberland, Greely High School
