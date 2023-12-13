Maine senators announce nominees to the United States military service academies

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced Wednesday their nominees to the United States Military Academies.

In order to be considered, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress. Admission to the United States Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination.

Below is the list of Maine students that have received nominations as candidates to the military academies:

United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs

Alec Smith, Hermon, Hermon High School

Benjamin van den Heuvel, Berwick, Noble High School

Brennan Mackey, Rockport, Camden Hills Regional High School

Colby Ting, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School

Colter Olson, Old Orchard Beach, Yarmouth High School

Jason Melanson, Brewer, Brewer High School

Jonathan “Jack” Curtis, Woolwich, North Yarmouth Academy

Lucas Mac Phee, Ellsworth, Homeschool

Matthew Powers, Turner, North Yarmouth Academy

Patrick Delaney, Gorham, Gorham High School

Sofia Mavor, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School

Tyler Bartick, Fryeburg, Fryeburg High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy - Kings Point

Addison “Tadd” Nelson, Bath, Cheverus High School

Aidan McAuslin, Yarmouth, North Yarmouth Academy

Brady Kezal, Saco, Thornton Academy

Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth, Cape Elizabeth High School

Giacomo Smith, Whitefield, Erskine Academy

Unites States Military Academy - West Point

Ashley Houde, Saco, Thornton Academy

Brady Kezal, Saco, Thornton Academy

Caden Dufour, Turner, Hebron Academy

Casey McDonald, Ellsworth, Ellsworth High School

Giacomo Smith, Whitefield, Erskine Academy

Joseph Griffin, Hodgdon, Hodgdon High School

Lucas Harmon, Monmouth, Monmouth Academy

Lucas Mac Phee, Ellsworth, Homeschool

Max Kennedy, South Portland, South Portland High School

Ryan Glidden, Hallowell, Hall-Dale Middle and High School

Sarah Hubbard, Palmyra, Nokomis Regional High School

Thomas Leopold, York Harbor, Phillips Exeter Academy

United States Naval Academy - Annapolis

Aidan Gagnon, Sanford, Sanford High School

Aidan Sullivan, Berwick, Noble High School

Alec Smith, Hermon, Hermon High School

Ashley Houde, Saco, Thornton Academy

Benjamin van den Heuvel, Berwick, Noble High School

Brady Kezal, Saco, Thornton Academy

Brooke Wardrop, Scarborough, Scarborough High School

Casey McDonald, Ellsworth, Ellsworth High School

Colby Ting, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School

Cora Birknes, Yarmouth, St. Andrew’s School

Daniel Landry, Portland, Deering High School

David Steinbrick Jr., Cape Elizabeth, Cape Elizabeth High School

Emily Donlon, Saco, Thornton Academy

George Cutone, Kennebunkport, Kennebunk High School

Gracie Rooney, West Bath, Morse High School

Hadyn Forbes, York, York High School

Jacob Lavi, South Thomaston, Oceanside High School

Jaxson Redmond, Kennebunkport, Kennebunk High School

Joseph Griffin, Hodgdon, Hodgdon High School

Lucas Harmon, Monmouth, Monmouth Academy

Lucas Mac Phee, Ellsworth, Homeschool

Nathaniel “Cole” Gorsuch, Falmouth, Falmouth High School

Ryder Owens, Buxton, Bonny Eagle High School

Sarah Hubbard, Palmyra, Nokomis Regional High School

Sean Allen, Cumberland, Greely High School

