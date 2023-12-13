Maine EMS grant application now open

EMS Grant applications now open
EMS Grant applications now open(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The application process for Maine EMS grants are now open.

Governor Mills signed a historic budget into law that included $31 million to support Emergency Medical Services Stabilization.

The funding initially became available on Oct. 26.

Just last week the EMS board passed an emergency rule allowing EMS to proceed with the $12 million stabilization component.

The program will provide one time funding to Maine based emergency medical services.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

FILE - Matt Wagner, of Knox, Maine, attends a rally after supporters of "No CMP Corridor"...
Lawsuits target Maine referendum aimed at curbing foreign influence in local elections
Fentanyl Generic Photo
Fentanyl seizures reach record levels, cause most overdose deaths in Maine
FILE - A Combined Charging System (CCS) connector is plugged into an electric vehicle at a...
Maine is considering California-style incentives to encourage electric vehicle sales
Police say they arrested Ashe "Scott" Schaffer, 29, on Monday on charges of criminal...
Man shot in confrontation with Maine food truck driver arrested
Consumer Reports says Amazon will stop the sale of any expanding water beads on its platform,...
Major stores to stop selling water beads following Maine infant’s hospitalization