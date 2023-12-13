Maine EMS grant application now open

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The application process for Maine EMS grants are now open.

Governor Mills signed a historic budget into law that included $31 million to support Emergency Medical Services Stabilization.

The funding initially became available on Oct. 26.

Just last week the EMS board passed an emergency rule allowing EMS to proceed with the $12 million stabilization component.

The program will provide one time funding to Maine based emergency medical services.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.