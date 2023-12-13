Madison man sentenced to nearly 3 years for thefts across multiple states

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - A Madison man will spend nearly three years in prison for 160 thefts across three states.

Aaron Hoster, 51, was sentenced in federal court in Bangor Wednesday to two years and nine months in prison for wire fraud and attempted wire fraud.

He was also ordered to pay almost $58,000 in restitution.

Hoster pleaded guilty in September.

According to court records, between June 2021 and April 2023, Hoster removed UPC labels from low-cost items and applied them to higher-priced items, which he then purchased.

Prosecutors say Hoster defrauded multiple Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Maine, costing the stores more than $51,000.

Most of thefts occurred in Maine, and additional thefts took place in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

