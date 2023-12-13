Madison man sentenced to nearly 3 years for thefts across multiple states

(Source: Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - A Madison man will spend nearly three years in prison for 160 thefts across three states.

Aaron Hoster, 51, was sentenced in federal court in Bangor Wednesday to two years and nine months in prison for wire fraud and attempted wire fraud.

He was also ordered to pay almost $58,000 in restitution.

Hoster pleaded guilty in September.

According to court records, between June 2021 and April 2023, Hoster removed UPC labels from low-cost items and applied them to higher-priced items, which he then purchased.

Prosecutors say Hoster defrauded multiple Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Maine, costing the stores more than $51,000.

Most of thefts occurred in Maine, and additional thefts took place in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Alexander Lausier, also goes by Guy Pierce
Bangor police asking for help locating missing man
Menorah lighting event celebrates Hanukkah at the State House
Menorah lighting event celebrates Hanukkah at the State House
Governor Mills urges Mainers to secure affordable health coverage as deadline approaches
Governor Mills urges Mainers to secure affordable health coverage as deadline approaches
Washington County Courthouse
Witnesses take the stand in Day 4 of Brackett & Dana trial