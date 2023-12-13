Governor Mills urges Mainers to secure affordable health coverage as deadline approaches

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - Gov Mills is urging Mainers without health insurance to sign up for coverage before the deadline of Dec 15.

The coverage is through Coverme.gov.

This is Maine’s third year with the coverage since transitioning from the federal insurance plan.

Mills was joined by Maine D-H-H-S officials for an insurance marketplace press conference in Belgrade today.

They say more than 59,000 Mainers have selected plans for affordable health insurance for 2024 since open enrollment in November.

Coverage includes doctor visits, prescription medication, mental health care, emergencies, hospitalizations and more.

Mills says no Mainer should have to go without healthcare insurance.

“So by enrolling this Friday, enrolling this Friday the 15th, it will ensure that your coverage takes effect January 1st, that is weeks away, preventing any gaps in your medical or dental insurance because we have expanded MaineCare to cover dental. Even if you couldn’t afford it before, please visit coverme.gov to evaluate your options. About 4 in 5 people who have signed up so far are eligible for financial assistance, that’s important,” Mills said.

If you miss the deadline of Dec 15, you can still sign up for coverage by January 16th for coverage which will take effect Feb 1st.

After that deadline, you will need to qualify for special enrollment to sign up.

For more information, visit coverme.gov.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.