Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago.
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WBBM) - Santa Claus came early for students at Parkside Academy in Chicago, but not just any Santa.

Former President Barack Obama surprised pre-K students with a bag full of gifts on Tuesday.

Obama entered the class dressed in a Santa hat yelling, “I’m skinny Santa!”

The holiday visit was the perfect gift for students ahead of their winter break.

The former president then spent time reading the book “Santa’s Got To Go” to the little ones.

It is about a family who takes in Santa Claus after his sleigh breaks down and then learns that he is not the best houseguest.

