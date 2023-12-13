Fentanyl seizures reach record levels, cause most overdose deaths in Maine

Maine (WMTW) - As of the end of October, 480 people in Maine had died of a confirmed or suspected overdose, according to state data. Of those, 373 deaths, or 78 percent, are blamed on fentanyl either on its own or in combination with other drugs.

Federal Drug Enforcement Agency lab testing now finds that 7 out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake Rx pills analyzed in 2023 contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. Just 2 mg of fentanyl, a small amount that fits on a pencil tip, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

The DEA has seized a record 74.5 million fentanyl pills to date in 2023, which already exceeds last year’s total of 58 million pills. The DEA says the 2023 fentanyl seizures represent over 360 million deadly doses.

The DEA has also seized 11,412 pounds of powdered fentanyl this year.

There have been several fentanyl seizures in Maine this year where police said they seized enough drugs to kill tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands, of people.

In August, police also warned about fake narcotic pills that contained fentanyl.

